Chances are you've heard that Nick Jonas made a bit of a confession lately, by way of the Chasing Happiness documentary, about the Jonas brothers preparing for a new album together after a six-year break. In the documentary, Jonas shared that one of the things that bonded he and his brothers was his falling in love for the first time — with Miley Cyrus. Aww. While both Cyrus and Jonas are now happily married to others, the admission made me wonder about what could have been. Specifically, which partner Miley Cyrus is most astrologically compatible with? Her hubby Liam Hemsworth, or her ex Jonas? The answer actually kind of took me by surprise.

But first a little refresher on the whole Cyrus-Jonas love story. The two first met in 2006 when they were 13 and dated for about a year. In the doc, Kevin Jonas remembered the impact that first love had on his brother. "We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel. That changed girls for Nick forever," Kevin recalled. "When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded."

Nick cites his relationship with Cyrus in helping to bring him closer to his brothers. "I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like," he explained. "For the first time, I was asking them questions that only a younger brother can ask their older brothers." It also inspired him creatively, with Cyrus being the muse for both the songs "Love Bug," and later "Wedding Bells," when the news broke that she was engaged to Hemsworth the first time.

While Cyrus has gone on to marry Hemsworth and Nick walked down the aisle (multiple times) with Priyanka Chopra, it's still interesting to consider what could have been if things had worked out differently. Who is she the best fit with, according to the stars? Cyrus was born November 23 under the sign of Sagittarius, and Hemsworth's birthday is January 13, making him a Capricorn, and, finally, Jonas's birthday, September 16, makes him a Virgo.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have had a pretty epic relationship. They were engaged once before only to call it off, then reunite and marry years later. They feel like they are fated to be together, despite their differences, and if you take into account their astrologically compatible that begins to make a lot of sense. For one thing, Saggitarians and Capricorns have diametrically different attitudes about life. Sag is a free spirit who is happy to go with the flow and let life wash over them, while soaking in every bit of excitement and adventure that comes their way. Capricorns, on the other hand, are extremely practical and disciplined and have a clear plan of what they want life to hold for them, and how they will achieve it. As you can imagine, this creates a lot of friction between the two signs, but it doesn't necessarily mean they are doomed. In fact, if they are motivated enough, they can actually pull each other to the center and create a healthy equilibrium — but it will take work and dedication, so there has to be a lot of love there.

It's a bit easier for Saggitarius and Virgo, but since Virgo is kind of like "Capricorn light," some of the same problems may arise between these to signs. However, they have more middle ground to work from, right from the start. They are both very independent signs who know their own minds. They can both be very blunt in their communication styles and can actually handle the other's constructive criticism well. Where they struggle though is again around that worldview where Sagittarius just wants to play and have fun and Virgo thinks structure and work should take priority. While these two definitely will find each other fascinating and stimulating, over the long term they will also have to do some work to bridge the gaps.

Overall, the partner Cyrus is the most compatible with is Jonas. But compatibility is not destiny and the most important factor is love. All pairings — even the most compatible — don't have a chance without it, and even in pairings with the least compatibility it’s the foundation on how you find the compromises that make the relationship work in the long run. So, it looks like Cyrus picked the right partner in the end, but I still wouldn't be bummed if we got a musical reunion between her and Jonas. Just sayin’.