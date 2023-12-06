The New Percy Jackson Series Is Finally Premiering This Month
Time to return to Camp Half-Blood.
Some people say that the best part of the holidays is spending time with family or exchanging presents, but the real joy of the season is getting to just lay down on the couch all day and catch up on some TV and movies. And thankfully, Disney+ is going to be dropping some can’t-miss premieres all December long. From the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson adaptation to new Doctor Who specials, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December 2023.
The biggest new show premiering on Disney+ this month is definitely Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the long-awaited adaptation of the hit mid-2000s mythology adventure novels. The books were famously adapted before into two movies in 2010 and 2013, but those films were torn apart by fans and author Rick Riordan himself for not being faithful to the books. With Riordan’s involvement in this new TV series, the show is expected to be the accurate adaptation fans have been waiting for.
Three new Doctor Who specials will also be teleporting onto Disney+ over the holidays. The first two will center on David Tennant’s Doctor, with the third being a Christmas special that will introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor at long last.
Marvel’s most twisted series, What If...?, is also returning for its second season, and in a first for the franchise, the whole season will drop new episodes on a daily schedule from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30.
December 1
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Timeless Hero
- The Shepherd
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- We Bought a Zoo
December 2
- Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
December 5
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32 finale)
- Isabel Preysler, My Christmas
December 6
- The Santa Clauses Season 2, Episode 6
- Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 1 and 2)
- SuperKitties: Merry Mousemas
- The Ghost and Molly McGhee (new episodes)
December 8
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
- The Mission
December 9
- Doctor Who: The Giggle
December 11
- Science Fair: The Series
December 13
- Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 3 and 4)
- The Curse of Oak Island Season 2 (10 episodes)
- Planners Season 2
- Dance Moms (Seasons 3-6 and 8)
- Kiff (3 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (5 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Minnie’s Snow Ball/The Snow Princess
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Santa’s Crash Landing
- Tierra Incognita Season 2
December 15
- Marvel Studios Legends Season 2
- CMA Country Christmas
- Una Navidad Para Chueco
December 20
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Episodes 1 and 2)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 1 and 2)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11
- Pupstruction: Pupstruction Saves Christmas/Pupstruction on Ice
- Hailey’s On It! (new episodes)
- Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 5 and 6)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 2 (holiday special)
December 22
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 1)
December 23
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 2)
December 24
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 3)
December 25
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 4)
- Doctor Who: Holiday Special
December 26
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 5)
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
December 27
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 6)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Episode 3)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 3 and 4)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet and the Snow Bear
- Rewind the ’90s (10 episodes)
December 28
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 7)
December 29
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 8)
December 30
- What If...? Season 2 (Episode 9)
