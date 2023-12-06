Some people say that the best part of the holidays is spending time with family or exchanging presents, but the real joy of the season is getting to just lay down on the couch all day and catch up on some TV and movies. And thankfully, Disney+ is going to be dropping some can’t-miss premieres all December long. From the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson adaptation to new Doctor Who specials, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December 2023.

The biggest new show premiering on Disney+ this month is definitely Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the long-awaited adaptation of the hit mid-2000s mythology adventure novels. The books were famously adapted before into two movies in 2010 and 2013, but those films were torn apart by fans and author Rick Riordan himself for not being faithful to the books. With Riordan’s involvement in this new TV series, the show is expected to be the accurate adaptation fans have been waiting for.

Three new Doctor Who specials will also be teleporting onto Disney+ over the holidays. The first two will center on David Tennant’s Doctor, with the third being a Christmas special that will introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor at long last.

Marvel’s most twisted series, What If...?, is also returning for its second season, and in a first for the franchise, the whole season will drop new episodes on a daily schedule from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30.

December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Timeless Hero

The Shepherd

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

We Bought a Zoo

December 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

December 5

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32 finale)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas

December 6

The Santa Clauses Season 2, Episode 6

Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 1 and 2)

SuperKitties: Merry Mousemas

The Ghost and Molly McGhee (new episodes)

Disney+

December 8

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

The Mission

December 9

Doctor Who: The Giggle

December 11

Science Fair: The Series

December 13

Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 3 and 4)

The Curse of Oak Island Season 2 (10 episodes)

Planners Season 2

Dance Moms (Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (3 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Minnie’s Snow Ball/The Snow Princess

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Santa’s Crash Landing

Tierra Incognita Season 2

December 15

Marvel Studios Legends Season 2

CMA Country Christmas

Una Navidad Para Chueco

December 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Episodes 1 and 2)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 1 and 2)

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11

Pupstruction: Pupstruction Saves Christmas/Pupstruction on Ice

Hailey’s On It! (new episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Episodes 5 and 6)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 2 (holiday special)

December 22

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 1)

December 23

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 2)

December 24

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 3)

December 25

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 4)

Doctor Who: Holiday Special

BBC

December 26

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 5)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

December 27

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 6)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Episode 3)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 3 and 4)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet and the Snow Bear

Rewind the ’90s (10 episodes)

December 28

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 7)

December 29

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 8)

December 30

What If...? Season 2 (Episode 9)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.