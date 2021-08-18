Twitter Is So Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman's Final Marvel Performance

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it was a shock to fans around the Marvel universe. With Black Panther 2 not yet underway, it seemed like the actor would never again be seen as T’Challa, the role that made him a household name. But the actor had been working steadily, including a voice performance of T’Challa for the animated series, What If...? These tweets about Chadwick Boseman in What If...? are proof fans still aren’t over the loss of the actor, even as they get to see him play the role one last time.

Warning: Spoilers for What If...? Season 1, Episode 2 follow. The irony of Boseman’s final performance coming in What If...? is that the series isn’t continuous with the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Instead, they are alternate takes on these MCU stories.

The first episode of What If...? was what if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? This week’s episode is what if the Ravagers accidentally kidnapped a young T’Challa when Ego sent them to retrieve his son instead of Peter Quill. Being far more competent than Quill, T’Challa becomes famous as the unstoppable galactic outlaw mercenary known as Star-Lord.

Twitter had a lot of feelings about his return to the role.

This new timeline has other changes that have occurred that stem from the switch from Quill to T’Challa. For example, Thanos is so impressed that he not only reforms from the ultimate big bad but becomes a member of the Ravagers. In his stead, his wayward daughter Nebula becomes a mercenary who hires the crew to steal Embers of Genesis, cosmic dust that can solve galactic poverty from the galactic kingpin who rose in Thanos’ stead, Taneleer Tivan.

As part of the adventure, T’Challa is kidnapped and discovers Wakanda has been looking for him ever since he disappeared. The episode concludes with T’Challa and the Ravagers heading back to Earth, where the Wakandan prince is reunited with his family.

Not only is it a feel-good story, but one where T’Challa gets to be an impressive fighter. As a tribute to the character, it was a perfect way to go out.

Chadwick Boseman will appear as T’Challa in a few more episodes of this season in a supporting role, so fans should be ready for more variations on the character. What If...? continues with new episodes arriving every Wednesday on Disney+.