Avatar 2 & Marvel's Secret Invasion Will Finally Stream This Month — Here's When

If you’ve gotten a bit tired of Earth recently, all you need is a Disney+ subscription to blast off to a whole new world. The streamer has always been known as a home for some of the buzziest sci-fi shows and movies, but its June 2023 lineup is really taking things to another galaxy. From the mystical waters of Pandora to the adrenaline-pumping alien invasion plaguing the Marvel universe, Disney+’s June 2023 releases are guaranteed to give you and out-of-this-world experience.

The biggest title of all in this month’s list is Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s box-office juggernaut Avatar. The new movie already made over two billion dollars when it released in theaters at the end of 2022, but if you weren’t one of the millions of people who saw it in theaters, now’s your chance to revisit Pandora from the comfort of your own home. The space epic will stream for the first time on Disney+ beginning June 7.

In keeping with the otherworldly theme, Marvel’s latest project is also premiering on Disney+ this June. Secret Invasion will pick up where 2019’s Captain Marvel left off, as Nick Fury recruits a team of agents to help him take down an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls. New episodes will drop each Wednesday, following its premiere on June 21.

And there’s so much more to be excited about as well. Check out Disney+’s full June lineup below.

June 2

Pride from Above

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

America’s National Parks Season 2

First Alaskans Season 2

June 9

Hailey’s On It!

Flamin’ Hot

June 14

Pupstruction (8 episodes)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish Season 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 5 (5 episodes)

Raven’s Home Season 6 (4 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

June 16

Stan Lee

The Villains of Valley View

Pretty Freekin Scary

June 21

Secret Invasion, Episode 1

Extraordinary Birder

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie Season 1 (9 episodes)

June 23

World’s Best

June 28

Secret Invasion, Episode 2

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3, Episode 1

Week-End Family Season 2

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Season 2 (7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGhee Season 2 (5 episodes)

Home Improvement Season 1-8

Home in the Wild Season 1

