Watch Haley Lu Richardson, The Ultimate JoBros Fangirl, Meet Her Crush Nick Jonas

Haley Lu Richardson’s stay at The White Lotus has made her one of the buzziest stars of 2022, but if you asked her younger self, she would have much preferred a trip to Camp Rock. Richardson confessed to being a massive Jonas Brothers fan during her Dec. 14 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and she definitely proved it by having the ultimate fangirl moment when Corden called up Nick Jonas to speak with her. It just goes to show that even the biggest stars can still lose it around that one celeb whose posters covered their bedroom walls in middle school.

Richardson lived out her full JoBros fantasy on the talk show after Corden pulled up an old meet and greet photo of a young Richardson posing with the Jonas Brothers. She was rocking an intricately decorated tie in the pic, and revealed she had made one to give to Nick at the time, but wasn’t allowed to hand it to him directly. When Corden asked if Nick was her favorite of the brothers, Richardson confessed her childhood crush: “My like AOL name was Haley Jonas. I like wrote it on my Converse, ‘Smitten with Nick.’”

So naturally, Richardson had a full-on freakout when Corden surprised her by calling none other than Nick Jonas on FaceTime. After pulling herself together, Richardson was able to tell her idol just how much growing up alongside him has meant to her.

“I just wanted to tell you that you’re a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever,” she said. “All of my Converse, as I said earlier, that I had in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I’m so proud of you. And going to your concerts now recently as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you, and I’m so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you.”

The JoBro lovefest was just the latest hilarious moment Richardson has had while promoting the second season of The White Lotus. She also set the internet on fire when she twerked on The Today Show and charmed fans by revealing how her obsession with Aubrey Plaza turned her into a full-blown stalker. It’s not clear if she’ll be back for Season 3 of The White Lotus or not, but hopefully her hilarious press tour will lean the odds of Portia’s return in her favor.