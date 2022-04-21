Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Reported Baby’s Name Is So Adorable

It’s been three months since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they became parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate on Jan. 15. Now, three months later, TMZ reports the stars named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Elite Daily reached out to Jonas and Chopra’s teams for confirmation of their child's name but did not hear back in time for publication.

According to her birth certificate obtained by TMZ on April 20, Malti Marie was born shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a hospital in San Diego. The publication also notes Malti is a Sanskrit name that means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Meanwhile, her middle name, Marie, is a biblical name that means “star of the sea.” While neither Jonas nor Chopra have confirmed their daughter’s name or revealed the reason they chose Malti Marie, it’s sweet they reportedly chose to give their little one both of their last names.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl in matching Instagram posts on Jan. 21 that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Of course, fans were overjoyed for Chopra and Jonas, especially since they’ve been open about wanting to expand their family in several interviews.

For example, in January 2021, Chopra told The Sunday Times, “I do want children, as many as I can have.” The star explained to E! News days later that family “is a big part” of her life, which is why it’s always been her dream of becoming a mother. “I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty."

In February 2021, Extra also asked Jonas about who would have “naming rights” to his future child with Chopra. The singer responded by saying, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in and my family would want to weigh in, too. But just knocking wood that it happens.”

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is a beautiful name. We’re so happy the couple has fulfilled their dreams of becoming parents!