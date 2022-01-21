There’s officially another Bonus Jonas in the house! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared their happy announcement on Jan. 21 with a joint message on their respective Instagrams that reads, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on family.” TMZ reports they welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 15 in Southern California.

The baby has come as a beautiful surprise to many fans who were unaware of the stars’ imminent plans to expand their family. Chopra even made a sly reference to their baby back in November 2021 during a roast of the Jonas Brothers. “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” she said, as Jonas looked on, shocked. “Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

However, their new status as parents hasn’t come as a total shock. In 2020, Chopra told People, “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

Jonas and Chopra’s relationship has been heavily publicized since they tied the knot back in late 2018 with multiple wedding celebrations signaling the meshing of their cultures.

While we’ve yet to learn of a baby name or see a picture of the new angel, fans of the couple have erupted into joyous celebrations and meme-able moments online.

What better way to welcome your first child into the world than with an array of comedic, lovable, and witty tweets? Now that’s an honor.

