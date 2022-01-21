Through the years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have opened up in several interviews about the possibility of having children together, and now, that day has finally arrived. On Friday, Jan. 21, the couple announced they’ve officially become parents. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the stars each wrote in matching Instagram statements. Of course, fans couldn’t be happier for them.

After meeting for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017, Jonas and Chopra began dating that April, and the singer proposed to Chopra a year later during a trip to Greece in July 2018. They officially tied the knot months later in December, and since then, the two have expressed interest in growing their family in a series of interviews.

In January 2021, Chopra told The Times, “I do want children, as many as I can have.” Jonas also opened up about the possibility of having kids in a February 2021 interview with Extra. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” he said. “Just knocking wood that it happens.”

On Friday, Jan. 21, the couple revealed on IG they’ve finally added another member to their family via surrogate. According to TMZ, Jonas and Chopra welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, Jan. 15, in a Southern California hospital.

Since the couple hadn’t shared that they had a baby on the way, the announcement took fans by surprise, to say the least. “NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA HAD A BABY OMG,” one person tweeted.

“OMG!!!! Congratulations to Nick & Priyanka,” another wrote.

Jonas and Chopra’s baby announcement comes just weeks after rumors circulated the couple may have broken up. A few days before Thanksgiving, fans noticed the Quantico actor had changed her name on IG from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to simply Priyanka Chopra, making some of her followers believe she and Jonas had split.

Chopra shut down the rumors in a Jan. 13 interview with Vogue, revealing she and Jonas are still going strong. "We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," the star said about their relationship constantly being under scrutiny. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

Jonas and Chopra are seriously one of the best celebrity couples out there. Congrats on becoming parents, you two!