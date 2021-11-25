Priyanka's Name Change On IG Has Fans Worried About A Breakup With Nick

Marriage is supposed to be a forever thing, but in the celebrity world, they’re often short-lived. This is probably why fans jumped to conclusions when Priyanka Chopra recently dropped the word “Jonas” from her Instagram account. Now, her account simply says “Priyanka Chopra,” and fans have questions. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram did spur on some rumors of a breakup with Nick Jonas, but fans shouldn’t stress too hard, because it seems there likely isn’t trouble in paradise after all.

A few days before Thanksgiving, fans noticed that Chopra changed her name on Instagram from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to simply Priyanka Chopra. Naturally, fans were curious about the sudden change, but although Chopra has yet to explain her decision, she is still flirting it up with her husband online, so it doesn’t seem like it meant anything serious.

On Nov. 22, Nick posted a black-and-white video to Instagram which showed him pumping iron at home. “Monday motivation. Let’s get it,” he captioned the workout post. After seeing the hunky post, his wife slid into the comments with a flirty remark. "Damn! I just died in your arms..." she wrote below the post.

Judging from the flirt fest, Chopra and Jonas are probably doing A-OK. In fact, just three weeks earlier, the couple posted a super romantic video of themselves dancing at a Diwali party. In the clip, Jonas wrapped his arms tight around his wife as fireworks went off around them. In his coinciding caption, he called his wife beautiful and said, “my heart is so full.”

In further proof Jonas and Chopra are going strong, they’re able to playfully crack jokes about one another. When Chopra appeared on Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered on Nov. 23, she had a lot of sweet things to say about her hubby, and also tossed out some playful shade.

“Seriously, I want to talk about how much I love my husband, and one of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common. You know, for instance, we’re both totally, completely, wholly obsessed — and I mean obsessed — with Nick Jonas,” she said. “We love Nick Jonas. He’s our favorite.”

Chopra and Jonas first tied the knot in December 2018, so they’re coming up on their three-year anniversary. As they approach the milestone, it looks like it’s going to be a happy occasion after all.