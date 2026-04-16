Victoria Beckham Addresses Brooklyn Feud For The First Time

Three months after Brooklyn Beckham opened the floodgates on his long-rumored dispute with his parents, his mother Victoria has broken her silence. The former Spice Girl was directly asked about Brooklyn’s incendiary Instagram tirade, in which he claimed that his mom “humiliated” him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham and “consistently disrespected” their relationship. In true Posh fashion, Victoria kept her response to the drama very controlled.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” Victoria said when asked about Brooklyn in an April 16 Wall Street Journal interview. She did not name her eldest son when responding, focusing instead on generalities about how she and husband David balance the demands of parenthood and the pressures of fame. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

This is the first time Victoria has directly spoken about her estrangement from Brooklyn. Last month, Victoria wished Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday on social media, despite his recent allegations to simply share her love.

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There had been rumors about tension between Brooklyn and his parents for years, specifically dating back to his 2022 wedding to wife Nicola. The rift was finally confirmed at the beginning of 2026, when Brooklyn shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing why he decided on “stepping away from [his] family.”

In his missive, Brooklyn said he grew up with “overwhelming anxiety” due to his family prioritizing brand deals and fame over real love. He pointed to his relationship with Nicola as a breaking point, claiming that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance at their wedding, and that David refused to spend his birthday with Brooklyn if Nicola was also present.

Obviously, Victoria’s brief statement isn’t as revealing as Brooklyn’s long list of specific allegations, but it could mean that that tight-lipped Beckham clan may be ready to open up about this long-gestating rift.