Brooklyn Beckham just turned 27, and the birthday boy got some surprising well wishes from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The duo posted b-day shoutouts on Instagram for their oldest son, despite the fact that they’re in the middle of a public family feud.

The Beckhams made it clear they have nothing but love for their son on his birthday. “27 Today 🥹,” David wrote in a March 4 Instagram Story, alongside a throwback photo of him, Brooklyn, and Victoria. “Happy Birthday Bust,” he continued (the father-son duo often call each other “Bust” or “Buster.”) “We love you x.”

David posted another picture another pic as well, an old photo of just the two of them, reiterating the same captions.

Victoria shared a birthday message on her Stories, too. “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” she wrote on March 4. In another post, she shared a photo of her holding Brooklyn as a baby. “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” she added.

Brooklyn has not addressed the posts. He blocked his parents on IG in December, so it’s possible he has not seen their shoutouts.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In January, Brooklyn confirmed he was not on good terms with his parents after they “consistently disrespected” his relationship with Nicola Peltz. “Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram. “He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he added. “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”