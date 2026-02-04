Nicola Peltz’s Dad Breaks His Silence On The Beckham Family Feud

Nicola Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, is weighing in on the Beckham family drama. Rumors about a rift between Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of his family have been circulating since his wedding in 2022 — and most of them trace back to Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola.

During a Q&A at a WSJ Invest Live event on Jan. 3, Nelson was asked about public perception, specifically when it comes to his daughter, Nicola. “Has my family been in the press lately? I haven’t noticed at all,” Nelson joked.

Nelson did share the advice he’d give his family on navigating life in the public eye. “My advice is to stay the hell out of the press,” he said. “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today,” he continued. “But I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The feud rumors came to a head when Brooklyn posted a series of Instagram Stories about the family drama on Jan. 19. According to him, his parents have been “trying endlessly” to put a stop to their relationship since they got together in 2019. Plus, according to him, his brothers “consistently disrespected” their marriage.

Apparently, at the actual wedding, more drama went down. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Brooklyn claimed. He added that his mom, Victoria Beckham, “hijacked” their first dance as a couple. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn also wrote his family prioritized brand deals and photo opps over connection. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”