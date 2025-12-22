Cruz Beckham Says Brooklyn Blocked Victoria & David On Instagram

It looks like the Beckham family drama is still raging on. After the Daily Mail published a story claiming that Victoria and David Beckham unfollowed their son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Instagram, Cruz Beckham took to his IG stories to clear up the rumors.

On Dec. 20, Cruz — Brooklyn’s younger brother — shared a screenshot of the article, titled, “David and Vitoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn, 26, as it’s revealed he’ll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s billionaire parents amid family feud.” Alongside the photo, he wrote, “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.”

Victoria and David still follow their younger sons, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, on Instagram. Their daughter, Harper Beckham, has a private account. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, does not follow Victoria, David, Cruz, or Romeo. They do not follow her either.

Rumors of tension between the Beckhams have been following the family since 2022 — and most of the speculation is tied to Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in April 2022, and a few months later, outlets began reporting “non-stop petty drama”— specifically between Nicola and Victoria. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source told Page Six in August 2022. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

Later that month, however, Brooklyn and Nicola addressed the feud rumors in an interview with Variety. According to Nicola, the rumors started when she chose to wear a custom Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown (as opposed to a dress designed by Victoria). “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” Nicola told Variety.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brooklyn blamed tabloids for starting the rumors. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down,” he said. “But everyone gets along, which is good.”

In October 2022, Victoria also denied in-law drama, telling Today, “We’re a very close family.” Things still seemed to be going well in January 2023, when Victoria posted an Instagram in honor of Nicola’s birthday.

Unfortunately, it seems like that truce is over.