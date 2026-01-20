After years and years of rumors, Brooklyn Beckham is confirming that he has severed his ties with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In a lengthy, six-part statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Jan. 19, Brooklyn accused his parents of attacking him in the media, claiming they have been “trying endlessly” to destroy his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. The most incendiary allegations have to do with Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, where the rumors of a family feud first started spilling out to the public.

Brooklyn wrote that the reason Nicola didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by his mother Victoria, as had initially been planned, was because of his mom’s last-minute decision. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Brooklyn said.

He went on to claim that his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me” into signing away the rights to his name prior to the nuptials, which Brooklyn refused to do. He wrote that his parents “have never treated me the same” since this financial decision.

Brooklyn also recalled his mom calling him “evil” for seating his and Nicola’s grandmothers at their wedding table, rather than herself and David. He also claimed that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding. “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn wrote. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Brooklyn also shared how other family members have “consistently disrespected” his relationship with Nicola, including allegations that his “brothers were sent to attack me on social media.” He also opened up about the real reason he and Nicola were conspicuously absent from his dad David’s 50th birthday party last year.

“We still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him,” Brooklyn wrote. “He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

He concluded by stating that he feels his family has prioritized brand deals and endorsements over actual love, which has led to him growing up with “overwhelming anxiety.” Brooklyn confirmed, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” Brooklyn wrote. “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”