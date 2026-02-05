Tattoos aren’t always permanent. Brooklyn Beckham covered up his tattoo for his dad, David Beckham, amid their family feud. On Feb. 4, The Sun acquired photos of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham out and about in Los Angeles — in them, his altered ink is apparent. Previously, Brooklyn had an anchor tattoo on his arm, with the word “dad” featured in the middle. Now, however, the three letters have been covered by other shapes. Per a source, Brooklyn has also gotten the tattoo lasered.

“Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing,” an insider told The Sun. “He wanted it gone.” The words underneath the anchor — “Love you Bust” — were also a nod to David, since the father and son’s nickname for each other is Buster, and seem to be unchanged. (David has “Buster” tattooed on his neck in honor of Brooklyn.)

Apparently, Brooklyn’s ode to David is not the only ink he’s updating. Per the report, he also covered up his “mama’s boy” chest tattoo, which was dedicated to Victoria Beckham. “To see Brooklyn covering up Victoria’s tattoo, and now the one he had for his dad, will sting,” the source told the outlet. “It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brooklyn might be changing up his tattoos, but it seems like some things will be staying the same. For example, it’s unlikely that he’s getting rid of any of his over 70 tattoos for his wife — amid the family drama, Brooklyn and Nicola have seem closer than ever.

In January, Brooklyn confirmed the feud in a lengthy statement on Instagram. According to him, a big point of tension was the fact that his family “consistently disrespected” his relationship with Nicola.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote, outlining uncomfortable moments at his wedding and over David’s 50th birthday celebration that led to his decision. “For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”