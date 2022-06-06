Vanessa Hudgens Enrolled At Euphoria High In This MTV Awards Skit

Vanessa Hudgens went back to high school at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The star hosted the annual awards show on June 5 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and let’s just say, she has never, ever been a happier host.

At one point during the show, the High School Musical alum dressed up like Cassie Howard from Euphoria and recreated the series’ hilarious bathroom scene from the third episode of Season 2. The clip was edited to include Hudgens, instead of Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, in the character’s signature blue gingham dress. Hudgens added her own spin to the scene by singing a snippet of “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’” from the 1943 Broadway musical Oklahoma!

In the scene, Rue (Zendaya) walks in and asks Hudgens if she’s in the school’s play.

“What play?” Hudgens asks.

“Oklahoma!,” Lexi (Maude Apatow) says.

“What? No. Why? Does it look like I’m auditioning for Oklahoma!?” Hudgens asks while putting a toothpick in her mouth.

“Yes,” Rue says.

“I’m not, partner,” Hudgens responds, putting on a cowboy hat.

“Then why the f*ck do you look like you’re auditioning for Oklahoma!?” Maddy (Alexa Demie) asks.

Hudgens tries to defend herself. “I’m just trying to find the perfect look,” she says before adding a white parasol to her outfit. Of course, this only makes her look even more like a character from the musical.

“Also, parasols are very back in style, y’all,” Hudgens says.

When Kat (Barbie Ferreira) asks her again why she’s dressed like that, Hudgens finally comes by revealing she loves Euphoria and just wanted to “hang out” with the cast.

“B*tch, you better be joking,” Maddy says.

“B*tch, no I’m not. You guys are icons. Anyways, bathroom break’s over. I gotta go,” Hudgens says.

And... scene.

Hudgens even took it a step further and wore her Oklahoma! outfit live at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The whole sketch was amazing, and it wasn’t the only time Euphoria was mentioned at the awards show.

The HBO series pretty much dominated the ceremony, taking home four awards including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show (for Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue), Here for the Hookup, and Best Fight (for Cassie and Maddy’s Season 2 finale fight).

Sweeney was also at the awards show and gave rousing acceptance speech for Best Fight in which she reignited the Cassie and Maddy feud by saying Cassie’s iconic line that she’s “never, ever been happier.”

Now that Hudgens has admitted to being a fan of the show, I think we need a Euphoria multiverse episode starring Sweeney and Hudgens as Cassie. And, no, I’m not joking.