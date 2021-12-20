TWICE’s Mina just gave ONCE the best Christmas present ever: A cover of Sia’s 2017 holiday single, “Snowman.” The singer shared a video of her performance on YouTube as part of the group’s ongoing “Melody Project” series, which involves the members individually posting covers of hit songs in order to further showcase their skills as solo artists. After hearing Mina’s “Snowman” cover, fans went on Twitter to praise her beautiful vocals, which go perfectly with the track’s sweet melody.

Sia originally dropped “Snowman” in 2017 as part of her first-ever holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, which features 10 original songs, including the lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us.” “Snowman” was the second single, and three years after it dropped, the song unexpectedly went viral on TikTok in 2020.

Earlier this year, Mina sang a snippet of the song during her birthday VLIVE in March, and ever since then, fans have been hoping she would drop a full cover of “Snowman” one day. ONCE’s dreams finally came true on Sunday, Dec. 19, when Mina released a cover performance of the song on YouTube.

In the video, Mina performs the song in a room filled with Christmas decorations while wearing an off-the-shoulder white gown. “Let's go below zero and hide from the sun/ I'll love you forever where we'll have some fun,” Mina sings. “Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily/ Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas, baby/ My snowman and me.”

Here’s how ONCE reacted to Mina’s “Snowman” cover:

TWICE is set to kick off their fourth world tour on Dec. 25 and 26 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. On Dec. 20, JYP Entertainment revealed Jeongyeon sadly won’t join the rest of the girls on stage due to health reasons. TWICE’s North American leg of their tour will begin in February 2022 at the Forum in Inglewood.

Ahead of the tour, fans are 100% going to keep Mina’s cover of “Snowman” on repeat.