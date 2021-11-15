ONCE, TWICE is coming to a city near you! On Monday, Nov. 15, the group announced their fourth world tour, titled III, will be kicking off really soon. They unveiled eight concert dates so far but promised there are more to come. If you’re planning on buying tickets, check out all the details surrounding TWICE’s 2022 world tour below.

TWICE’s III will mark the group’s first tour since their 2019 Twicelights world tour, which saw the girls perform all across Asia and North America in cities like Seoul, Bangkok, Mexico City, Newark, and more. Because of lockdown, TWICE had to cancel their last four performances in Seoul and Tokyo, which were supposed to happen in March and April 2020. To give fans a proper Twicelights finale, the group held their first virtual concert, titled Twice: World in a Day, that August.

On Oct. 1, TWICE teased they had another tour in the works. At the end of their “The Feels” music video, they shared a poster that read, “2021 NOV — 3RD FULL ALBUM AND 4TH TOUR IS COMING.”

After TWICE dropped their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, along with their latest single “Scientist,” on Nov. 12, ONCE had a feeling they would be officially announcing their tour soon. Finally, on Nov. 15, it happened. “TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ,” the group tweeted, alongside a tour poster featuring Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu in gorgeous dresses and blazers.

Here’s how fans reacted to hearing TWICE is going on tour again:

When is TWICE’s 2022 III World Tour?

TWICE’s first three concert dates will be on Dec. 24, 25, and 26 in Seoul at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome. The girls will then take a short break before heading to the United States in 2022. They’ll first perform in Los Angeles at The Forum on Feb. 16. Then, they’ll hit the stage at the Oakland Arena on Feb. 18 before performing in Dallas at the Dickies Arena on Feb. 22. On Feb. 24, they’ll be in Atlanta for a concert at the State Farm Arena. Finally, they’ll perform in New York on Feb. 26 at the UBS Arena. Check out the dates below.

If your city isn’t listed, don’t worry. At the bottom of the poster, it says more dates will be coming soon.

How do I buy tickets for TWICE’s 2022 III World Tour?

TWICE has yet to announce when tickets will go on sale, so fans should pay close attention to their social media pages for more updates.

Before TWICE goes on tour, listen to their album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 below.