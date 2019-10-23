Who Is TWICE's Mina? 5 Things You Need To Know

TWICE has taken the K-Pop world by storm since the group first debuted in 2015, but with nine girls — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — it's sometimes hard to put all of your focus on the talents of one specific member. Well, I'm here to change that. So, who is TWICE's Mina?

Though Mina only trained for a year and a half before debuting as a TWICE member — making her training period the shortest out of all nine women — that doesn't mean she isn't just as talented. In fact, according to her KProfile.com bio, Mina took 11 years of ballet, which makes her highly qualified for her position as the group's main dancer.

While Mina shines with her vocal and dance skills, her bio states that she is extremely quiet when in public scenarios. In August 2019, JYP Entertainment announced in a statement that Mina would be taking time away from TWICE's promotions and events due to a battle with mental health issues.

"After checking with specialized medical institutions, it was confirmed that anxiety disorder is the diagnosis for Mina's current health condition," JYP confirmed at the time. Mina currently has an Instagram account, but does not have any photos despite having more than 20,000 followers.

1. Mina Was Born In The United States

Mina was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 24, 1997. According to an article on Koreaboo, her parents, who are both of Japanese decent, moved her and her older brother to Kobe, Japan, at a very young age. It was there where she studied ballet and attended the prestigious Obayashi Sacred Heart School. According to Koreaboo, Mina's father is the lead orthopedic surgeon at Osaka University Hospital in Suita, Japan.

2. Mina Was Named The Most Tsundere Member Of TWICE by Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung spoke about Mina's characteristics during an interview with GQ Korea in August 2019. The reporter asked her, "Which of your fellow members is tsundere and casually takes care of you in a nonchalant way?” Chaeyoung replied: “Mina. Mina is very quiet, but she’s the type who silently takes care of you by your side. I’ve always noticed that about her.”

3. Mina Is A Talented Writer

Mina wrote "Shot Thru The Heart" from TWICE's Summer Nights album in 2018 and "21:29" from their Feel Special album the following year, according to the K-Pop Fandom website. During Mina's solo on "21:29," she seems to speak out about her personal struggles. "I just wanted to hide / Didn't wanna face the world / As if everything has lost meaning / As if I have lost meaning / I just sat there still," she sings. "Then you appeared before me / With a warm smile, you held out your hand / Everything's alright / From nobody to somebody / I become a very special me."

4. Mina Has A Strange Favorite Food

According to multiple fan sites, Mina loves ketchup and has said she can eat it on everything. Her favorite combo? Eggs and ketchup, her Kprofile bio states. As for her favorite beverage, Mina enjoys a classic Americano.

5. Mina Is A Dedicated Member of TWICE

ONCEs (aka TWICE's fans) were surprised when Mina was brought out on stage during their Oct. 20 concert, where they were celebrating their 4th anniversary of becoming a band, since Mina had been on break since August. Fans shared emotional videos to Twitter that showed the moment the surprise took place.