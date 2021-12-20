It’s been four months since JYP Entertainment announced Jeongyeon would be taking a hiatus from TWICE’s activities due to health reasons. Although she wasn’t able to participate in the group’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3 comeback in November, fans were crossing their fingers she would finally make her return at TWICE’s upcoming Seoul concerts as part of their fourth world tour. On Dec. 20, JYP released a statement revealing whether or not ONCE can expect Jeongyeon at TWICE’s concerts this December. As it turns out, she won’t be able to perform with the rest of the girls after all. Fans are sad, but they also understand it’s for a good reason.

According to Soompi, just days before TWICE’s concerts at KSPO Dome on Dec. 25 and 26, JYP shared a statement that revealed Jeongyeon had conversations with co-members Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu about the possibility of performing. In the end, she and the rest of the group ultimately decided against it.

“It has been decided that because of health issues, Jeongyeon will not participate in the Seoul concerts of TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘III’ that are scheduled for Dec. 25 and 26. We apologize for delivering such unfortunate news to the fans who have been waiting for these concerts,” the agency announced in a statement, adding that Jeongyeon’s health comes first. “As an agency, we will do our best to make sure that our artists can promote in good health.”

JYP also said fans who purchased tickets to the concerts but are no longer interested in attending can get refunds. “For those who wish to cancel their tickets in light of this news, then please contact the Yes24 concert customer service center and 100% refunds will be given without extra fees,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for the anticipation and support for TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘III’ and apologize once again for this news.”

Of course, fans were devastated to hear they won’t be seeing Jeongyeon in concert again before the year closes out, but they also support her decision to put her health first. They hope she can come back in the future when TWICE heads to the United States for their fourth world tour.

ONCE hope Jeongyeon feels better soon!