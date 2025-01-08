It seems everybody does want this. After a successful first season, Nobody Wants This is coming back for Season 2. Star Adam Brody shared in November that production is set to begin in February, and although Timothy Simons, who plays his brother Sasha, hasn’t read any scripts yet, he does have thoughts on where his character is headed.

At the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, Simons told Elite Daily that he has been “walked through” some of the story for Season 2. The thing he’s most excited about is getting back together with the cast and crew. “The idea of being on set and making up funny jokes with those five people — Jackie (Tohn), Adam, Kristen (Bell), and Justine (Lupe) — is incredible. I can't wait,” he says.

Even though the scripts haven’t come through, Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster revealed they won’t be pursuing the chemistry between Sasha and Lupe’s character Morgan next season. In Season 1, the married brother of Brody’s Noah and the sister of Bell’s Joanne had a flirtation that Foster doesn’t want to go into “full homewrecker” territory.

Foster told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing. Because we want to see them together in Season 2, hanging out.” Something else Foster wants to see more of is Sasha’s wife Esther, played by Tohn, and Simons agrees.

“Jackie was so incredible in everything that you don't want to see a wedge driven there,” he says. “It's not very funny to break up a family.” Tohn spoke with Elite Daily in October, and shared she would also like to move on from the Sasha and Morgan storyline next season: “Narratively as Jackie, I don’t really want that to happen.”

Of course, Simons isn’t ready to completely squash Sasha and Morgan’s fan-loved relationship. “One interesting thing is the idea that there is an attraction between those two people, whether it's romantic, sexual, or just they enjoy being around each other,” he says. “There is something there, and it'll be interesting to explore that, whether or not it's [portrayed romantically] in the show.”

Whatever does happen next season, Simons will have to be the one to share with Brody what fans are saying online. The former The O.C. star doesn’t have social media, so the rest of the Nobody Wants This cast has had to keep him in the loop on all the memes and fan edits he’s been missing.

“I'm very jealous of the fact that he's not online,” he says. “I wish I could do that.” Instead, Simons admits he had to take a lot of screenshots of funny IG posts to share in the cast’s group chat. He recently texted Brody a joke about his go-to bagel. “They roasted his bagel order one time, which is apparently like cinnamon, raisins, and strawberry cream cheese, which sounds like a nightmare,” he says. According to Simons, Brody deserves to be roasted for that.