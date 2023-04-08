The Internet Is Having A Field Day With Those Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Rumors

Something must be in the air, because a lot of bizarre celebrity dating rumors have been popping up recently. From Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s kiss to the gossip about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, it seems like every day has brought a surprising new maybe-couple, but the latest is definitely the strangest. A totally unexpected rumor about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner broke the internet, and these memes and jokes about the wild dating rumor are too much.

The story nobody saw coming arrived on April 6 on the gossip site DeuxMoi, which reported that unidentified sources had confirmed Chalamet and Jenner were dating. Of course, DeuxMoi is infamously unreliable, but even if the rumor isn’t true, it still provided a ton of meme material for everyone on social media. And it’s not entirely implausible. Chalamet hasn’t been linked to anyone since his brief fling with Eiza González in 2020, and Jenner is newly single after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott. If the DeuxMoi rumor is to be believed, Jenner is moving on from her ex with Chalamet.

As soon as the rumor hit the internet, it went viral. Most fans were unconvinced by the hard-to-believe gossip, but that didn’t stop them from posting some hilarious memes and jokes imagining what the couple would be like.

Whether the rumors are true or not, at least they inspired some great jokes. And unfortunately, it may be a while before fans learn what is really going on between Chalamet and Jenner, if anything at all. Chalamet tends to keep quiet about his personal life, and hasn’t really been public about his love life since he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp in 2020. And although Jenner is used to being in the public eye, she also has a knack for keeping big secrets. She also hasn’t really been single for years, since she’s been with Scott since 2017, so this could be her way of getting back into the dating game.

Whatever the case, Chalamet and Jenner have definitely broken the internet, whether they’re actually a couple or not.