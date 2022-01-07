Is The Weeknd's "Here We Go... Again" About Angelina? Fans Are Convinced

Thanks to an *interesting* lyric featured in The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which dropped on Friday, Jan. 7, fans are now convinced more than ever he and Angelina Jolie are an item. The stars first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 when they were reportedly seen having dinner together in Santa Monica. Although they never confirmed they’re more than friends, fans think there’s definitely something going on between them after The Weeknd gushed about falling for a “movie star” in his new song "Here We Go... Again.”

"Here We Go... Again,” which features Tyler, The Creator, is the eighth track included on The Weeknd’s latest album and it’s gotten a lot of attention due to its lyrics possibly referencing Jolie. “My new girl, she a movie star,” The Weeknd sings on the track. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts, 'cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer, who’s also been romantically linked to stars like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez through the years, admits he didn’t expect to catch feelings for this mysterious “movie star” in "Here We Go... Again,” but it just happened. “I told myself that I'd never fall, but here we go again,” he sings at the end of the first verse.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After The Weeknd and Jolie were reportedly seen eating at an Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica last June, the two were spotted catching dinner at the same restaurant in September, fueling rumors they’re dating. Neither star has confirmed the rumors, but fans are convinced they’re a couple after hearing the “movie star” lyric in "Here We Go... Again.”

While the song could be about any movie star, fans think all the signs point to Jolie being The Weeknd’s latest muse.