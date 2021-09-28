Ready for an update that none of us had on our 2021 celebrity couple bingo cards? Nope, not Bennifer’s baffling reunion (although we weren’t prepared for that one either, tbh!). Perhaps even more surprisingly, Angelina Jolie was seen having dinner with The Weeknd on Sept. 25 in Santa Monica, CA for the second time (the! second! time!) this year. They reportedly arrived at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi separately, but Page Six shared that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) left the restaurant together, fueling rumors that the two are, in fact, an item.

No one saw Angelina and The Weeknd canoodling or holding hands (at least, not that they shared with the press), but the duo — both dressed in all black — was spotted leaving the restaurant single file and hopping into the backseat of The Weeknd’s SUV together. They also dined together at Giorgio Baldi back in June, which is when dating rumors first started to swirl.

Of course, both celebs are well-acquainted with the relationship rumor mill by now. Angelina was once half of famed power couple “Brangelina,” having spent 12 years dating and married to Brad Pitt (she filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences). The Weeknd, on the other hand, has been linked to model Bella Hadid and singer/actor Selena Gomez in the past. His on-again-off-again relationship with Bella ended around August 2019; it’s widely believed to have inspired songs like "Heartless" and "Save Your Tears” on his latest album, After Hours.

So, will his next album feature lyrics about his love for Angelina? Potentially, though they seem to be keeping things under wraps for right now (and keeping PDA to a minimum). Page Six also reported that The Weeknd is apparently hoping to expand his career in Hollywood, so this could be nothing more than a business meeting…

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the date],” one source told Page Six. “[The Weeknd’s] definitely focused on getting [in]to the movie business. He has the new HBO series, [The Idol] he’s starring in.”

Then again, do you drive off with your colleagues after a professional rendez-vous? 👀 👀 👀

We’re keeping our eyes peeled, reader.