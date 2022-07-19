I Can't Stop Giggling At This TSITP Blooper Reel

The Summer I Turned Pretty blew up on TikTok and Twitter after its June release. The Prime Video YA romance series based on Jenny Han’s novel by the same name captured fans’ hearts (and thirst) with a fun cast of fresh faces. Viewers have been begging for more content since the premiere, and they got their wish in July when Prime Video released a blooper reel, confirming that filming the show was almost as fun as it was watching it.

The bloopers, released in two parts, are a welcome reprieve from some of the intensity fans were subjected to during the series. In the show, the main character, Belly (Lola Tung), is struggling to adapt to her new body and desires post-puberty, all while being stuck in a love triangle between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Belly’s brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman), isn’t much help, and even her well-intentioned mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and mom’s best friend, Beck (Rachel Blanchard), struggle to support the budding teenager.

Although there are difficult moments, like Belly and Steven dealing with trauma from their parents’ divorce, and Conrad and Jeremiah contending with their mother’s sickness, the show has a ton of comedy too. And it seems the set was even funnier than the show — the blooper reels include tons of clips the actors goofing around and breaking into laughter mid-scene.

The first blooper reel was released on July 14, and it featured hilarious antics like Briney pretending to take a call on a corn cob and David Iacono (Cam) getting pushed into a pool.

The second reel, posted July 18, had even more shenanigans: Casalegno hamming it up for the camera, Tung forgetting to be serious, and multiple bleeped expletives.

Even the most important scenes weren’t spared a little laughter — in one take while trying to capture Jeremiah setting off a firework hoping to prevent Conrad and Belly from kissing, the firework simply spits and fails to go off. The crew can be heard giggling and resetting in the background.

The final cathartic moment wherein Conrad and Belly admit their feelings for one another also had its fair share of mess-ups. What ended up being a beautiful, heartfelt scene about wanting and needing in the final product turned into an F-bomb-laced rant in the bloopers when Tung tripped over her words. The icing on this cake for fans, though, is the last moment of the blooper reel, when Tung and Briney finish their sweet kiss and high-five triumphantly.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 is now filming.