After taking over the world of TikTok, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have their sights set on reality TV. The social media-savvy family first announced their new show at the end of 2020, teasing an inside look at goes into becoming an online sensation, and on Friday, July 30, TikTok’s first family finally revealed the premiere date. The D’Amelio Show will drop on Hulu very soon, and the first look at the series will have Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans hooked.

Like the Kardashians before them, the D’Amelios feel like the celebrities most emblematic of the current moment, so a reality show was a no-brainer. After becoming the most-followed creator on TikTok thanks to her dancing videos, Charli experienced overnight celebrity status, and her older sister Dixie blew up as well. Now, the sisters are not only famous to TikTokers, but as up-and-coming singers and actors, as well as keeping fans glued to their phones to follow their buzzy dating lives. All of these elements will be featured in The D’Amelio Show, which focuses on the sisters following their dreams in Hollywood while parents Heidi and Marc adjust to the new lifestyle.

The closest comparison for the series is definitely Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The long-running show ended its run in 2020, but the Kardashians are coincidentally also coming to Hulu to create new shows. Before you jump back into the Kardashians’ drama, you can check in with the D’Amelios.

The D’Amelio Show Release Date

The D’Amelio family announced the release date for their new show in a YouTube video on Friday, July 30. The chaotic teaser revealed the new series would drop all its episodes on Hulu in about a month, on Friday, Sept. 3.

The D’Amelio Show Trailer

Hulu has yet to release a trailer for The D’Amelio Show, but first-look images of the series will give fans a good idea about what to expect. Photos show Dixie hanging out with her boyfriend Noah Beck, confirming he will appear on the show.

Denise Crew/Hulu

Several stills also focus on Dixie in a recording studio, confirming that her music career will be a big part of the series.

Denise Crew/Hulu

Get ready to meet the family behind the TikToks when The D’Amelio Show hits Hulu on Sept. 3.