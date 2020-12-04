Dixie D'Amelios new song is here, and it's got a surprisingly deep meaning. The TikTok star teamed up with rapper Wiz Khalifa to drop "One Whole Day" on Dec. 4, and it's all about her dealing with the emotional roller coaster that is life and love. If you take a look at Dixie D'Amelio and Wiz Khalifa's "One Whole Day" lyrics, you'll quickly realize there's a good chance she's singing about her breakup with Griffin Johnson.

Even before "One Whole Day" arrived, D'Amelio was open about how vulnerable her new track is. "'One Whole Day' is a little bit of a song of empowerment and speaks to just being yourself, getting over things quickly, and not dwelling on the past," she told V magazine in her December 2020 digital cover story.

Her song with Wiz wasn't her first collaboration (she previously released "Naughty List" with Liam Payne) but she was so excited at the change to link up with the rapper. "It will be very hard to top having Wiz Khalifa on a song," she said ahead of the track's release.

Now that the song is here, it's time to learn every word, especially if you're looking for a new breakup ballad, because these lyrics hit hard.

The intro in itself screams D'Amelio's rocky past with Griffin when she sings: "We'd be laying in my bed / And you'd randomly get up and leave / You would make a lot of time / For anyone other than me / The more that I gave, the more you held back."

On Sept. 24, D'Amelio shared receipts of post-split conversations with Griffin where he admitted to knowing that he hurt her, and according to the "One Whole Day" lyrics, D'Amelio was beyond heartbroken. "Truth is that you really broke my heart," she sings.

Listen to the track and see the full lyrics for "One Whole Day" below.

Verse 1: Dixie D'Amelio

We'd be laying in my bed

And you'd randomly get up and leave

You would make a lot of time

For anyone other than me

The more that I gave, the more you held back

Now I am emotionally starved

You're stuck on your ex, you're stuck in the past

Truth is that you really broke my heart

Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio

For one day, one day I was really, really, really, really sad

For one day, one whole day

I missed you really, really, really, really bad

And a single tear trickled down my face

While I threw your shit in the fireplace

I was really, really, really, really sadFor one day, one whole day

Verse 2: Dixie D'Amelio

I woke up and it was strange (I woke up and it was strange)

All that I felt was relieved

No more feeling second best (No more feeling second best)

I'm cringing at those memories

Like the time that you left me alone at the party

When I didn't even know anybody

Truth is that you really broke my heart

Really broke my heart

Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio

For one day, one dayI was really, really, really, really sad

For one day, one whole day

I missed you really, really, really, really bad

And a single tear trickled down my face

While I threw your shit in the fireplace

I was really, really, really, really sadFor one day, one whole day

Post-Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio & Wiz Khalifa

One whole day, ah-ah, ah, ah

One whole day

One whole day, ah-ah, ah, ah (Okay)

One whole day (One whole day)

Verse 3: Wiz Khalifa

Wake up, make up, I wake up, bake up

Quit your cryin', why you messin' up your makeup?

Late night, I stay up tryna get my money way up

Soon as I do some wrong, you approach me the day of

You tell me it's over and you're done and you can't take no more

You're walking out the door and I'm here like 'What you waitin' for?'

Just tryna get the truth, I ain't tryna be confrontational

Before you make a decision, I'ma just let you stay for (Uh)

More to come...