Christmas came early this year for fans of Liam Payne and Dixie D'Amelio. The singers dropped their surprise X-mas song collab on Friday, Oct. 30, and the track is sure to be on repeat all holiday season. Dixie D'Amelio and Liam Payne's "Naughty List" lyrics are so flirty.

Payne announced the release of the song in a sweet Instagram post that showed just how excited he was to partner up with D'Amelio. "Well... I had this whole grand plan about announcing who was featuring on my new song #NaughtyList on Friday but you all did it again and found out!" he wrote alongside a side-by-side picture of him and D'Amelio. "You’re all detectives! 😅I'm so excited to have @dixiedamelio join, so say hello, give her a warm welcome like I know you guys can and listen to our track on Friday!"

The former One Directioner went on to share how the unlikely collab came about: "I have fallen in love with TikTok and I’m excited to have some fun leading up to the holidays with Dixie and her family…As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it’s important everyone looks out for each other, so please join in the fun with us."

As soon as "Naughty List" dropped at midnight, fans quickly started streaming it on repeat — and rightfully so. The track isn't just upbeat and catchy, but it's also filled with steamy lyrics that will leave you feeling all types of ways.

Listen to the tune below then check out all of the lyrics.

Verse 1: Liam Payne

Turned on the lights

Party was over so I said my goodbyes

Stepped out the car and you were waiting outside

Gave you my coat 'cause I could see that you were cold

Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne

The driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow

I said there is no way I'm not walking you home

Next thing you know we were drying our clothes

But I didn't mean to get you in trouble

Chorus: Liam Payne with Dixie D'Amelio

Now we're on the naughty list

Must've been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list (Oh)

Undernеath the mistletoe (Mistlеtoe)

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you're my favorite gift

Now we're on the naughty list

Verse 2: Dixie D'Amelio

Under the tree

It's Christmas morning and there is nothing to see

One hundred messages like "Where have you been?"

No, I don't wanna but it's time for me to go

Pre-Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio

My driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow (In the snow)

He said there is no way that I am letting you go (Oh)

Next thing you know we were drying our clothes (Oh)

And I know you meant to get me in trouble

Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio

Now we're on the naughty list

Must've been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list (Put us, yeah)

Underneath the mistletoe

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you're my favorite gift

Now we're on the naughty list

Bridge: Liam Payne

Three-six-five days (Oh, yeah)

You're at my place (Oh, yeah)

We'll misbehave

With kisses like snowflakes all over your body (All over your body)

Three-six-five days (Oh)

You're at my place (You're at my)

We'll misbehave

With kisses like snowflakes all over your body

Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio

Now we're on the naughty list

Must've been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list

Underneath the mistletoe

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you're my favorite gift

Now we're on the naughty list