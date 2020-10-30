Dixie D'Amelio & Liam Payne's "Naughty List" Lyrics Live Up To The Song's Title
Christmas came early this year for fans of Liam Payne and Dixie D'Amelio. The singers dropped their surprise X-mas song collab on Friday, Oct. 30, and the track is sure to be on repeat all holiday season. Dixie D'Amelio and Liam Payne's "Naughty List" lyrics are so flirty.
Payne announced the release of the song in a sweet Instagram post that showed just how excited he was to partner up with D'Amelio. "Well... I had this whole grand plan about announcing who was featuring on my new song #NaughtyList on Friday but you all did it again and found out!" he wrote alongside a side-by-side picture of him and D'Amelio. "You’re all detectives! 😅I'm so excited to have @dixiedamelio join, so say hello, give her a warm welcome like I know you guys can and listen to our track on Friday!"
The former One Directioner went on to share how the unlikely collab came about: "I have fallen in love with TikTok and I’m excited to have some fun leading up to the holidays with Dixie and her family…As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it’s important everyone looks out for each other, so please join in the fun with us."
As soon as "Naughty List" dropped at midnight, fans quickly started streaming it on repeat — and rightfully so. The track isn't just upbeat and catchy, but it's also filled with steamy lyrics that will leave you feeling all types of ways.
Listen to the tune below then check out all of the lyrics.
Verse 1: Liam Payne
Turned on the lights
Party was over so I said my goodbyes
Stepped out the car and you were waiting outside
Gave you my coat 'cause I could see that you were cold
Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne
The driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow
I said there is no way I'm not walking you home
Next thing you know we were drying our clothes
But I didn't mean to get you in trouble
Chorus: Liam Payne with Dixie D'Amelio
Now we're on the naughty list
Must've been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list (Oh)
Undernеath the mistletoe (Mistlеtoe)
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you're my favorite gift
Now we're on the naughty list
Verse 2: Dixie D'Amelio
Under the tree
It's Christmas morning and there is nothing to see
One hundred messages like "Where have you been?"
No, I don't wanna but it's time for me to go
Pre-Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio
My driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow (In the snow)
He said there is no way that I am letting you go (Oh)
Next thing you know we were drying our clothes (Oh)
And I know you meant to get me in trouble
Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio
Now we're on the naughty list
Must've been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list (Put us, yeah)
Underneath the mistletoe
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you're my favorite gift
Now we're on the naughty list
Bridge: Liam Payne
Three-six-five days (Oh, yeah)
You're at my place (Oh, yeah)
We'll misbehave
With kisses like snowflakes all over your body (All over your body)
Three-six-five days (Oh)
You're at my place (You're at my)
We'll misbehave
With kisses like snowflakes all over your body
Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio
Now we're on the naughty list
Must've been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list
Underneath the mistletoe
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you're my favorite gift
Now we're on the naughty list