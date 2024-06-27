Charli & Dixie D'Amelio’s Reality Show Just Got Cancelled

Since 2021, TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio had been documenting their foray into Hollywood on their Hulu reality series. Within its first season, The D’Amelio Show reportedly became the streamer’s most-watched unscripted series compared to their other reality show originals, which is pretty impressive considering it’s also home to the Kardashians’ similar reality empire. But now, that reputation’s a wrap. On June 26, Deadline reported the show has been cancelled.

According to the outlet, Hulu decided to axe the show after three seasons. The network hasn’t revealed their reasons for cutting the series; however, the family reportedly supported this decision. On the show, the sisters — alongside their parents Heidi and Marc — navigated being young celebrities while also expanding their D’Amelio Brand, Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style.

In Season 3, which ran from September to October 2023, Dixie and Charli had a lot on their plates. The sisters dealt with heartbreak (Dixie and then-boyfriend Noah Beck had split the year prior), fleeting romances, questioned their future as business partners, and Dixie battled a few health scares.

Cara Robbins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie first spoke about her medical issues on TikTok, where she revealed she’d been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder — a condition she said “affected different parts of her life” — in late 2022. “I have never been so low, and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming,” she said of her symptoms at the time. “I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind. It would turn on and off like a light switch.”

She was also briefly hospitalized for dehydration four months before the third season aired.

Though the sisters (especially Charli) posed questions about their D’Amelio Brand, they’re not completely stepping away from it. Deadline also reported the ever-evolving brand — which includes D’Amelio Footwear, their ZitsAllright skincare line, and Dam Fam Merch company — is now their main focus. Dixie and Charli also have their own side hustles going on, such as their joint Born Dreamer fragrance line and Dixie’s upcoming solo album.