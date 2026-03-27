The Lautner family is growing. Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner announced on March 26 that they are expecting their first child, posting a whimsical pregnancy shoot showing off some sonogram pictures. The post also seemed to tease the name their thinking of giving the new bundle of joy — and it’s truly a bold choice.

The Lautners made headlines and shocked fans when, after getting married in 2022, Tay Dome changed her last name to Lautner, meaning both of the lovebirds share the name Taylor Lautner. While it seems confusing, the husband and wife seem to enjoy the nominal connection. They even brought it up in their pregnancy announcement, writing: “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”

Of course, the suggestion is that they may give their firstborn the name Taylor as well, creating a family of three Taylor Lautners. Then again, the caption could just be a little joke for fans of the couple. We’ll have to wait a few months to see if the Lautner really do pull the trigger on such an unexpected (or maybe very much expected?) baby name.

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Taylor and Tay Lautner first started dating in 2018, about a year after Taylor ended his relationship with his Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd. They got engaged at the end of 2021, and married exactly a year later in 2022. Since then, the married couple has gotten matching tattoos and have even become buddy-buddy with Taylor’s ex, Taylor Swift. Yes, it’s a whole universe of Taylors over here.

The couple has spoken about having children a few times since their marriage. In March 2024, Tay told Us Weekly that she and Taylor were “a little nervous” about raising kids, but that they would “definitely” be parents “at some point.”

At the start of 2025, Tay expressed her concern over fertility, worrying that being on birth control for a decade may affect the couple’s chances to reproduce. “[OBGYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi] was a little concerned for me ... she was like, you could, like, not have any eggs right now,” Tay said, before confirming: "We're in the clear. I got a lot of eggs."