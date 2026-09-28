Every new Taylor Swift music video is a full-on pop culture event, but her latest directorial release has caused diehard fans to review the past several years of her discography in a whole new context. The “Patient Zero” music video, which Swift premiered at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards after receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors trophy, plays with a bunch of decidedly Swiftian motifs. Most notably, the prop and styling specifics seem to clearly connect the story of a dangerously manipulative partner to themes in Swift’s last few eras.

The full music video depicts Swift as a ghost who was killed by a social climber ex-husband secretly poisoning her. The killer, played with gaslighting bravado by Colin Farrell, is now plotting to destroy his new girlfriend (played by Swift’s friend Dakota Johnson) in the same way. But Swift offers her helpful intercession from beyond the grave to save Johnson’s character from suffering the same fate as her.

It appears that Swift had been teasing the cast for this video weeks ahead of time with her cryptic Emmys sketch, in which she gave her fans the puzzling code: “Saccharide, Ares, from the vineyard, north or south.”

Fans now believe “Saccharide” references Farrell’s current TV series Sugar, “North or South” was a geographical play on Dakota Johnson’s stately first name, and “From the vineyard” is a close translation of Cara Delevingne’s last name (who briefly appears in the video). “Ares” is still up for debate, although some fans believe it was hinting at L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford having a cameo in the video.

Featured players aside, the cinematic itself is packed with Easter eggs that feel incredibly intentional. So let’s break them all down.

1. The “Tolerate It” Table

Swifties immediately clocked the long dinner table that Farrell and Johnson’s characters intensely argue over as being a near-exact replication of one of Swift’s Eras Tour sets. On the global tour, Swift performed her heartbreaking track “Tolerate It” at a similar table. That song is about an overlooked homemaker whose partner doesn’t reciprocate her love for him, as she fantasizes about someday leaving him. The table’s inclusion in “Patient Zero” shows Swift is now finally on the outside of that situation, and can look back on how bleak it was with her own eyes.

2. The “Maroon” Wine

Red wine features heavily in Swift’s discography, and it plays a pivotal role in “Patient Zero” as one of the beverages Farrell’s character uses to poison his victims. The video also includes a brief spoken-word scene where Farrell’s character accuses his partner of drinking too much, something Swift has sung about frequently in Tortured Poets songs like “Fortnight” and “Florida!!!”

But of course, the hue of wine is most closely associated with Swift’s Midnights song “Maroon,” in which she uses red wine as a metaphor for the exhilarating beginnings of a relationship that has since gone down the drain.

3. The “Delicate” Car

One of the most emotionally jarring Easter eggs involves the luxury vehicle Farrell and Johnson drive in the “Patient Zero” video. As the damaged couple hints at the doomed ex-wife of Farrell’s character, Swift appears on the roof of the car — an invisible, but ever-present reminder of his misdeeds.

Swift famously laid atop another car in her “Delicate” music video, which also imagined her as an invisible entity free to dance in the streets. The juxtaposition of those two scenes now tells a sad story of a woman who once reveled in the invisible privacy of a secluded and covert romance, but now sees the damaging effects of hiding your love away.

4. The “Anti-Hero” Funeral

The tombstone for Swift’s character is prominently featured throughout the video, listing her lifespan as being from the years 1986 to 2022. It’s unclear why Swift changed her well-known birth year, but fans were quick to note that her 2022 “Anti-Hero” video centered on a funeral for Swift. Because of that connection, it appears “Patient Zero” may be a direct sequel to “Anti-Hero” in Swift’s cinematic universe.

5. The “Look What You Made Me Do” Graveyard

The first setting of “Patient Zero” is also the most obvious Easter egg of all. Swift famously made graveyard imagery synonymous with her Reputation era in 2017 with the vengeful “Look What You Made Me Do” video. This clear thematic shoutout, along with some other suspicious Reputation-related shenanigans on VMAs night, will definitely stoke the ever-present Swiftie theories that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be around the corner.