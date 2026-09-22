Taylor Swift’s dark new era may have caught her fans by surprise, but it didn’t completely come out of nowhere. After the singer announced her next single “Patient Zero” on Sept. 22, superfans realized that she had been subtly hinting at the mysterious track over half a year before its name was revealed. Looking back now, it’s clear that Swift’s “Opalite” music video contains a few massive hints that “Patient Zero” was on the way — if only we had known which details were the most important.

Back when Swift released the nostalgic “Opalite” video in February 2026, viewers immediately clocked that it was stuffed with Easter eggs, but nobody put together that it was teasing an upcoming single called “Patient Zero.” Of course, it’s so much easier to see the signs now that the song title is now confirmed.

The most obvious Easter egg is in the climax of the video, when Swift and Domhnall Gleeson go full Napoleon Dynamite in a tacky dance competition. A panel of judges (which includes Eras Tour dancer Kam Saunders) raise their panels to reveal a string of 0’s as their score. An even subtler clue is hidden next to the movie theater box office, where a sign reads: “Patient for the encore.”

Put the two together, and “Patient Zero” is literally spelled out in the video.

The box office clue may reveal even more about Swift’s “Patient Zero” rollout, too. A week before the single announcement, Swift spoke a series of cryptic words during a skit at the 2026 Emmys, which some fans believe may have been a code to spell out the word “encore.”

The presumed significance of the word “encore” — along with some hints in the “Patient Zero” announcement that link the song to The Life of a Showgirl — has led to a theory that the single is part of a deluxe edition of The Life of a Showgirl subtitled Encore. However, Swift herself has previously stated TLOAS would never have bonus tracks. So, could this be an entirely new album? Or perhaps a sister album to Showgirl, similar to the connection between Folklore and Evermore?

After Swift revealed the dark aesthetic of “Patient Zero,” there’s been a lot of chatter in the fandom about a Death of a Showgirl counterpart record. Knowing Swift, the truth is already right in front of us — it just may take a while for it to become clear.