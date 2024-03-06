Dakota Johnson was part of Taylor Swift’s iconic girl squad in 2016. Although the duo hasn’t been spotted together recently, it turns out, the actor’s still rooting for her old friend. In a March 5 interview with Bustle, Johnson discussed her feelings on Swift, calling the singer “radical” and confirming that she’s still part of the Swiftie fandom.

During the conversation, Johnson told the outlet that “of course” she was a fan of Swift. Plus, she shared her favorite release from the singer. “I really like Lover. It’s such a great album, but I think all of her albums are really great,” the Madame Web actor said.

It’s not just Swift’s music that Johnson appreciates, though. During the interview, she touched on how the record-breaking musician embodies so much more in the culture. “I just find her existence really radical in the sense of what it literally means. Not rad or cool, but radical, and I’m totally into it,” Johnson added. “She’s a fabulous songwriter. She works so hard. She is really kind to the people that love her. I’m just like, do you, girl. I support.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson also touched on Swift’s immunity to cringing. (Swift herself has encouraged people to “learn to live alongside cringe.” In 2022, she told NYU graduates, “No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe.”) According to the actor, Swift’s ability to stay in her lane makes all the difference.

“She is [immune to cringe]… but also you don’t see her. I mean, I guess she was in Cats, but that’s just because she loves cats. I don’t know if this is a bullsh*t belief, but I’m like, I am an actress, I’m a filmmaker, and I will stay in my lane,” Johnson said. “I will never release an album. I will never have an art show. If there’s a musician who is like, ‘I’m also an actor,’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not. F*ck off.’”

Johnson has previously touched on Swift’s status in pop culture. When she hosted Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28, she joked that Swift was “the most powerful person in America.”