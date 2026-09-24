We Finally Know What Taylor Swift's "Saccharide, Ares" Easter Eggs Were Teasing

The Swiftie fandom has been in a state of conspiracy theory-laden chaos ever since Taylor Swift delivered her most deliberate (but most cryptic) Easter eggs ever during the 2026 Emmys. In a skit that aired during the Sept. 14 broadcast, Swift turned to the camera to say four seemingly incongruent phrases: “Saccharide, Ares, from the vineyard, north or south.” Now that the superstar has begun teasing the video for her new single “Patient Zero,” those words are finally starting to make a lot more sense.

Swift dropped a quick clip from her “Patient Zero” video on Sept. 24, three days ahead of its official release. The snippet reveals that Swift’s co-stars in the dark and moody looking cinematic are actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, and its directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Upon that cast reveal, fans began to connect the dots in Swift’s word puzzle. As had been theorized for a bit, the “north or south” phrase was seemingly meant to tease Johnson’s involvement by referencing the states North Dakota and South Dakota. “Saccharide” is a bit more niche, but fans think it was meant to point towards Farrell, who currently stars in the Apple TV+ drama Sugar as a character named John Sugar.

It’s still not super clear what “Ares” or “from the vineyard” could mean, although the video snippet does show an actor posed like an ancient marble statue, potentially connected to the Greek god Ares. “From the vineyard” has been widely interpreted as a soundalike for Swift referring to her unreleased songs as her “From the vault” tracks, but it’s possible it could have a more significant connection to the “Patient Zero” video that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Easter eggs aside, there were some hints about Swift working with this team ahead of the announcement. Lubezki’s other current project is Tom Cruise’s movie Digger, and Swift’s husband Travis Kelce notably called Lubezki out by name when interviewing Cruise on his podcast recently. Plus, Swift famously hung out with Cruise at a Chiefs game earlier this month. The paparazzi also caught Johnson (a close pal of Swift’s) spending time in the singer’s NYC apartment a few days before the video announcement.