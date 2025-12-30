Dakota Johnson & Role Model Spark Dating Rumors

There seems to be a new Sally in Role Model’s life. The pop star was recently spotted cozying up with Dakota Johnson on a romantic dinner date. And although fans only have a few candle-lit pics to go off of, the gossip is bubbling up that these two could have some real chemistry.

On Dec. 29, TMZ posted a few photos of Johnson and Role Model (who’s real name is Tucker Pillsbury) sitting close together at a dinner. The outlet cited an unnamed source who claimed “Dakota was lying on him all cuddled up at the cozy dinner.”

The speculation also hit celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, with an anonymous poster claiming to have spotted the pair getting “reaaal cozy” at Donna’s in Echo Park, Los Angeles, adding that Pillsbury “kept kissing her forehead.”

This potential relationship update comes a little over half a year since Johnson broke off her engagement with her partner of eight years, Chris Martin. The timing would make a lot of sense, considering People reported about two months ago that Johnson had begun “slowly dating again.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Johnson’s ex also seems to be moving on with a well-known celebrity. Back in November, it was reported that Martin had gone on “a few dates” with Sophie Turner, and they were exploring the “definite spark between them.”

For his part, Pillsbury has only been in one public relationship before, although it wasn’t always very public. He dated influencer Emma Chamberlain for three years — from 2020 to 2023 — but they waited to hard launch their relationship until Valentine’s Day 2023. They ended up splitting later that same year in October.

Although Johnson and Pillsbury come from different worlds of acting and music, they’ve recently started to cross over into each others’ fields. Earlier this month, Johnson joined Lily Allen on the Saturday Night Live stage to bring her song’s fictional mistress Madeleine to life. And Pillsbury recently wrapped on filming his first acting role, as one of the stars of the upcoming Netflix comedy Good Sex with Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo.