Ever since reports came out in early 2025 that Lily Allen and David Harbour were ending their four-year marriage, the former couple has avoided addressing the topic. But that all changed in a major way on Oct. 24, when Allen released her incredibly specific new album West End Girl. The 14 cutting tracks do everything short of naming Harbour, as Allen details the dissolution of a marriage that had been struggling for a very long time.

The album’s lyrics are shockingly particular and revealing, telling the story of a married couple who moved in together in New York, before distance led to a one-sided decision to open up the marriage. As the various affairs started breaking their agreed-upon rules, the couple could no longer keep the relationship going.

Oh, but there are a lot more details than just that! Below, you can read the most telling lyrics on West End Girl, which chronicle the surprising discoveries Allen made about her ex-husband while they were still together.

1. “And I thought that that was quite strange (So very strange) / But I ignored it.” — “West End Girl”

The album’s title track pinpoints when Allen began to realize her relationship wasn’t as perfect as she thought. After buying a brownstone in New York with Harbour, Allen got a call to star in a London play (most likely her 2021 West End debut, 2:22 A Ghost Story). However, she was perturbed when Harbour wasn’t excited for her accomplishment. The song ends with a one-sided phone call, as Allen appears to agree to an open relationship now that she and Harbour are living on different continents.

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2. “I can't shake the image of her naked / On top of you and I'm dissociated.” — “Ruminating”

Now in London, Allen sings about her sleepless nights fixated on another woman Harbour has been sleeping with on “Ruminating.” The crux of the song is a line that Allen recalls Harbour telling her: “If it has to happen, baby, do you want to know?” Allen admits she can’t decide if she wants to know about her husband’s sexual exploits or not, since they cause her so much distress.

3. “Been no romance since we wed / ‘Why aren't we f*cking baby?’ Yeah, that's what you said / But you let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed.” — “Sleepwalking”

On “Sleepwalking,” Allen reflects on her own self-doubts in her relationship with Harbour, making a last ditch effort to save things by offering to act out all his fantasies with him. However, Allen can’t ignore that her husband only seems to be sexual with other girls.

4. “So I read your text, and now I regret it / I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis / If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous / You won't play with me and who's Madeline?” — “Tennis”

Enter: Madeline, the album’s most prominent “other woman.” Once Allen discovers that Harbour has developed a relationship with Madeline that extends beyond the bedroom, she starts looking for more information.

5. “We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you're not a stranger, Madeline.” — “Madeline”

Having tracked down Madeline, Allen confronts her with the specifics of her open marriage agreement with Harbour, revealing that their rules were he could discreetly sleep with strangers that he paid. But Madeline was apparently someone the couple knew.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

6. “Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f*cking broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?” — “P*ssy Palace”

Allen comes to her most shocking realization on the song “P*ssy Palace,” as she discovers her husband’s West Village apartment is filled with sex toys and letters from women he’s slept with. “Am I looking at a sex addict?” Allen repeatedly wonders in the song’s chorus.

7. “You don't want her thinking that you'd cheat on your wife / You're such a coward, you can't tell the truth / You love all the power but you're not even cute.” — “4chan Stan”

On “4chan Stan,” Allen discovers more of her husband’s hidden exploits, like a bag he purchased for someone at Bergdorf’s and a secret trip to Montauk. Allen laments that Harbour won’t tell her the name of his mistress, wondering if it’s because she’s also famous.

8. “Why are we here talking about vasectomies? / Did you get someone pregnant? Someone who isn't me? / Did you take her to the clinic? Did you hold her hand? / Is she having your babies?” — “Just Enough”

Allen’s paranoia reaches new heights on “Just Enough,” as she opens up about a conversation about vasectomies that led her to believe Harbour may have gotten another woman pregnant.

9. “Yes, I'm here for validation and I probably should explain / How my marriage has been opened since my husband went astray.” — “Dallas Major”

Allen introduces her alter-ego named Dallas Major, a name she uses to try to go on dates to uphold her part of the open marriage. Despite her efforts, Allen repeatedly admits she hates the exercise.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

10. “God knows how long you've been getting away with it / Already let you in, all I can do is sing / So why should I let you win?” — “Let You W/In”

The penultimate track lays out the purpose behind Allen’s album. Sick of “protecting [Harbour] from your secrets” and his “unstained” reputation, Allen resolves she will tell the full story the only way she can: through her music.