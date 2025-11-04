A new celebrity romance is brewing in the U.K. Apparently, Sophie Turner and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are exploring a new relationship on the heels of both stars’ recent breakups. And this actually isn’t the first time the two publicly fawned over one another, as a video from years ago is resurfacing of Martin’s affectionate message for Turner.

After some dating rumors at the end of October, more details about Turner and Martin’s courtship was revealed by an Us Weekly source in a Nov. 3 report. “They have gone out on a few dates in London,” the insider said. “It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”

This comes a little over a month after Turner’s breakup with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and about five months after Martin split with his longtime partner Dakota Johnson. Both celebs have also experienced very high-profile divorces, with Turner’s divorce from Joe Jonas becoming a media sensation in 2023, and Martin ending his marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow in 2015.

The Us Weekly source acknowledged that Turner and Martin weren’t exactly strangers when they started dating, noting they “met years ago in passing” due to “mutual friends in the music industry.” This is likely referencing when Martin sent Turner a loving birthday video message back in 2020, which was aired on her ex-husband Jonas’ Quibi series Cup of Joe. After watching the surprise clip, Turner could barely contain her excitement, emotionally saying, “I’m not going to cry on camera.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met,” the source said. “She’s even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it’s funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life ... They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type. They have bonded over being British and their love for music.”