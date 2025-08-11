Sophie Turner Hits Back At Comments She’s “Forgotten” About Her Kids

Sophie Turner has no time for mom shamers. After the actor shared photos from a night out at a concert, one commenter remarked that the mother of two had “forgotten” about her kids. Turner hit back at the rude statement, providing a glimpse into how she and her ex-husband Joe Jonas co-parent.

On Aug. 4, Turner posted a carousel of photos and videos from an Oasis concert in London she attended with friends over the weekend. “Lmfao i think she has forgotten she has two kids,” one commenter wrote beneath the concert pics. The dig caught Turner’s attention, and she replied in an appropriately shady manner.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So..... Get this..... There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

Turner shares her two daughters — 5-year-old Willa and 3-year-old Delphine — with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas. After the former couple’s divorce in 2023, they engaged in a public custody battle, which resulted in a co-parenting arrangement for the children.

Jonas has previously described the co-parenting relationship he and Turner have post-divorce as “beautiful.” “They have an incredible mom. I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” Jonas said during a live show for Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on May 23. “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

Though they aren’t romantically involved anymore, Turner and Jonas likely have to be in constant contact to keep track of their kids and their two very packed schedules. Turner has kept busy filming several TV shows and movies in the UK since their split, and has even begun a new relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Meanwhile, Jonas has consistently toured with his brothers since he divorce, and recently released his second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, back in May.