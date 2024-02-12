Sophie Turner Made Her First Public Appearance With Her Rumored BF

After her divorce from Joe Jonas in September 2023, Sophie Turner is starting to give love another chance. The actor has been spending a lot of her time with a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson. From public makeout sessions to Instagram-worthy ski trips, here’s how Turner’s rumored romance with Pearson has been heating up.

The dating rumors between Turner and Pearson first sparked towards the end of 2023, shortly after Turner announced her divorce from Jonas. Turner was still in the thick of a contentious custody battle with her ex-husband, so it was a good thing she had a new support system to lean on in Pearson. (Jonas also seemed to move on, as he started getting spotted out with model Stormi Bree).

Pearson is actually a pretty prominent member of British aristocracy. He is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, the immediate successor for his family’s seat of power in Sussex. Like Turner, he also had a recent breakup before the dating rumors. He broke up with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark around the same time as Turner’s divorce from Jonas.

Although Turner and Pearson have yet to officially confirm anything, they’ve provided a few glimpses into their rumored romance over the past several months.

Oct. 28, 2023: Sophie & Peregrine Were Spotted Kissing

In late October, The Sun published a photo of Turner and Pearson kissing outside of a train station in Paris.

Jan. 29, 2024: They Went Instagram Official

After a few months of quiet, Turner took her relationship with Pearson to the next level by sharing photos of a ski trip they took together. Turner made sure to tag Pearson’s private Instagram account in the pics since all the ski gear obstructed the group’s faces.

Feb. 10, 2024: They Made Their First Public Appearance Together

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turner and Pearson officially stepped out together for the first time about three and a half months after their Paris kiss. The rumored couple glammed up and posed for photos at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen in mid-February.