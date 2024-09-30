Sophie Turner is setting the record straight. After a Sept. 29 interview with the Sunday Times, Turner’s quote about her latest character, Joan Hannington in Joan, picked up some press — but for all the wrong reasons. In the piece, Turner spoke about how motherhood prepared her for playing the role of Joan, but her comment about the “struggle” of “being a single mother” was apparently taken out of context.

“If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it,” Turner told the outlet. “It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

After outlets picked up the story, relating Turner’s quote back to her divorce and custody battle with ex Joe Jonas, she clarified the quote on Instagram. “I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother,’” she wrote on her IG Stories.

“I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times Culture section,” Turner continued. “I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people — I applaud all single mothers doing it alone.”

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 10, Turner and Jonas finalized their divorce, nearly a year after confirming breakup rumors. At the time, the couple issued a statement on IG: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner and Jonas share two children and had disagreements over where to raise them. What followed was a messy custody dispute, which was eventually resolved in January. Now that their divorce is finalized, too, it seems like Turner is committed to steering clear of any drama — including “misquoted” interview moments.