Joe Jonas is giving some rare insight into his current relationship with his ex-wife Sophie Turner. The couple broke up in September 2023 after four years of marriage. Although they initially presented their split as amicable, a messy custody dispute over their two daughters followed the split announcement. (That September, Turner sued Jonas for “wrongful retention” of their kids when he allegedly prevented them from flying to the U.K. She eventually asked the judge to dismiss the suit.) Nearly two years later, it sounds like Jonas and Turner’s co-parenting relationship has evolved.

“They have an incredible mom. I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” Jonas explained when asked about his children at a May 23 live show for Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Podcast tour. “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” Jonas added in a clip of the conversation posted to TikTok.

On May 24, Turner returned the favor and showed Jonas some appreciation. She shared his new album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, on her IG Stories, adding the caption, “Go go @joejonas.”

It sounds like Turner and Jonas are sticking to their plan for co-parenting. Back in October 2023, they issued a joint statement to People, laying out their plans for raising their two daughters. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” their statement read. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Jonas continued to speak about his children during his interview with Shetty — specifically, touching on what he hopes for them. “As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. And for guys that are protective of them,” Jonas continued. “I want them to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

But that does not mean he wants them to follow in his or Turner’s footsteps. “Doing music or acting, we might want them to wait a little while,” he said. “I think, for me, I want them to feel confident to be who they are as people, feel like they can grow up in a safe world.”

“Naturally, it’s a very scary place out there. The older we get, the more we see and know,” Jonas continued. “So I think it’s just making sure that they’re safe and aware and [that we] protect them.”