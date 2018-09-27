Divorce is something many of us, including myself, fear. Nobody goes into a marriage hoping to get divorced. Even couples who split amicably will at times admit that leaving the person they once promised to spend the rest of their lives with is no easy feat. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow's quote about divorcing Chris Martin that she recently made on her "goop" podcast on Wednesday makes it clear that their "conscious uncoupling" back in 2014 wasn't as NBD as it may have seemed.

In fact, the actress now says the whole ordeal was quite sad for both her and ex. “I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work, and we weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives,” she said on her podcast, in what was possibly the most real statement ever.

There are lots of things about Gwyneth Paltrow's life that I cannot personally relate to. I've never won an Oscar, I wasn't born and raised in Hollywood, I never dated Brad Pitt and probably will and the father of my future children probably won't be a super hot rock star. That being said, I can relate to the feeling of disappointment she's referring to. I can relate to that longing many of us have for "the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives." That fairytale has been one that many of us have spent our entire lives dreaming about and to have that shattered, whether you're a celebrity or not, could be devastating.

On the less relatable end of the spectrum, she also discussed how she regrets going through her breakup so publicly. No, she doesn't regret coining the term "conscious uncoupling" when they announced their split. Yes, she does admit it's "a bit dorky." But mostly she just wishes she kept more of her thoughts and feelings during the split out of the spotlight.

“I think I’ve learned so much through this process,” she continued. “I think, sometimes, especially when I look back at some of my most vulnerable moments, I was super earnest and sometimes that’s just cringe-worthy. Where you’re like, ‘Oh, why did I do that?’ But this was a time when I was in a lot of pain.”

Yeah, I mean... let's face it. We all say regrettable things while going through a breakup. But can you imagine all of those regrettable things existing on tabloid headlines and syndicated television clips until the end of the time? Painful.

Paltrow announced her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk this past January.

Martin, on the other hand, has been dating Dakota Johnson since October 2017 and she recently shared that she's "very happy" with him.

So looks like, despite the fact that neither of them were necessarily stoked to be getting divorced, it all worked out in the end.

