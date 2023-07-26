Swifties, Here's How You Can Find Your Actual Taylor Swift Era

Taylor Swift has an impressive discography. For over a decade, the singer has delivered fierce one-liners and emotional ballads across 10 studio albums. Every record flirts with a different hue of pop (such as Midnights’ electro-pop edge or her two indie-pop attempts), and that range has introduced fans to Swift’s many personas. All eyes have been glued on her alter egos during her Eras Tour, which sees the star performing hits and deep cuts from all her albums. With such an expansive roster, it might be difficult for Swifties to decide which era speaks to them. But now, Spotify’s making that decision a little easier.

On July 26, Spotify launched an interactive feature called “My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras.” The interactive experience allows Swifties (or even casual T. Swift listeners) to choose their five favorite eras from the singer. Fans will have access to all 10 of Swift’s albums to pick through, beginning from her 2006 self-titled debut to her latest Midnights release. Each era comes with a color-coded photo, similar to the design on her current Eras merch. Fortunately, these frames won’t fade after one swipe.

Spotify

That’s not all, though. For those who might find trouble choosing and comparing the albums, Spotify has you covered. The feature can look at your listening activity to reveal your most-streamed album, and curate the list that way. Many fans have already created their Swift stan list, with some comparing their choices to what Spotify laid out for them.

Whether Swifties handcraft their own list or have Spotify do the work, this feature is a stunning nod to Swift’s different eras.

How To Use Spotify’s “Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras” Feature

To activate this new feature, participants have to have a Spotify account. Swifties can then visit this link on their mobile device, and scan the QR code on the bottom right of the screen. This’ll take fans to a spread of Swift’s 10 albums, where they can choose their five personal favorite albums. After solidifying your picks, Spotify will turn them into a personalized digital graphic that can be shared on social media, such as the examples above.