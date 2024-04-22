The vibe at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party was even spicier than expected. The highlight of the super-posh event in London on April 20 was a surprise reunion: all five Spice Girls were partying together for the first time in over a decade. And yes, of course they had to commemorate the moment with an impromptu performance of a nostalgic classic.

Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Melanie C were the guests of honor at Beckham’s birthday bash, where the reunited Spice Girls put on a show with a choreographed performance of their 1997 “Stop.” Thankfully, the whole thing was caught on video for fans to sing and dance along to. Victoria’s husband David Beckham recorded the “Stop” performance complete with his total fanboy reactions and posted the clip to Instagram. “I mean come on,” he wrote, tagging all the members of his wife’s girl group.

Victoria also shared the “Stop” video, sharing her love for her four bandmates: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife”

It may have just been a fun little karaoke moment, but this “Stop” performance is a big deal for Spice Girls fans, as it marks the first time all five girl-group members have sang together in 12 years. The last time they were all together on stage was in 2012, when they performed a medley of their hits at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The group had a partial reunion tour in 2019, with Halliwell, Bunton, Mel B, and Melanie C performing around the UK for that summer. However, the reunion wasn’t complete since Beckham opted out of the tour, reportedly due to business commitments. Shortly after the tour, Mel B confessed she was “upset” Beckham didn’t show up for the tour, but clarified there’s no “rift” between the bandmates.

Clearly that’s true, because all five Spice Girls were nothing but smiles (well, as close as Posh gets to a smile, at least) as they spiced up the night for Beckham.