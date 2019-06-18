What's scarier than Scary Spice being upset with you? Guess we should ask Victoria Beckham. Posh Spice surprisingly didn't make it to any of the 13 Spice Girl reunion shows and her former bandmates are a little like, "what happened to all of that 'you've gotta get with my friends' talk?" Specifically, Mel B's comments about Victoria Beckham snubbing the Spice Girls tour are actually pretty understandable. It does seem poignant that under the miraculous circumstances that brought Ginger Spice, Baby Spice, Scary Spice, and Sporty Spice back together, she couldn't even pop by for a photo.

The Spice Girls made history (again) when they decided to reunite nearly two decades after breaking up in 1998. The tour itself was pretty damn exclusive. The girls traveled for a one-month whirlwind tour around Ireland, Wales, England, and Scotland to perform for packed crowds dying to spice up their life. The show notably ended in Beckham's hometown at London’s Wembley Stadium. (Seems like that might have been a convenient time for Posh to pop by.)

Alas, on the night of June 15, which was The Spice Girl's final performance, Victoria and her husband David Beckham were attending soccer player Sergio Ramos’ wedding in Spain. In Mel B's opinion, one of these events clearly trumps the other.

Let's be real, which one would you have chosen?

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Mel B made her vote clear: "Wedding? Spice Girls show? Come on."

Scary Spice explained, "I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting." Mel B added that she can't be sure what exactly kept Victoria away but that she's "sure she has her reasons."

Host Piers Morgan pushed Mel B, noting that she definitely seemed upset about the whole thing. "Yeah, I was upset. I still am a little bit," she said, adding, "But it is what it is. And us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing."

Good Morning Britain on YouTube

Mel B says there's no "rift," but obviously, her preference would have been for Victoria to have stopped by at some point.

Prior to the tour, Victoria Beckham shared a Spice Girls group photo (minus herself) on her Instagram account with the caption:

Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends

There's that whole "friendship never ends" thing again.

Victoria Beckham had yet to respond to Mel B's comments at the time of publication, and who knows if she would share her thoughts publicly? Regardless, it was a damn joy having you guys back, Spice Girls. Catch you in another 20 years?