PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, are you ready to spice up your life? You better be ready, because the Spice Girls are coming together for a reunion tour and I CANNOT BREATHE RIGHT NOW. A source from TMZ reports that the five women will be taking the stage in England and will make its way to the United States, and I am literally shaking with happiness. You heard me correctly: Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell are going to be reuniting and touring, and how can anyone do anything productive after hearing such incredible news? Growing up in the 90's, it's basically impossible to not have adored the Spice Girls. In fact, they were probably not only your favorite band, but you absolutely had one Spice Girl who was your ultimate favorite (Ginger Spice, what's good?). So this news has me downright ecstatic. And I'm not alone, because these tweets about a Spice Girls reunion tour prove that the universe is just as amped as I am for a Spice Girls tour.

In February of 2018, Victoria Beckham (or, as many 90's girls know her as, Posh Spice) took to Instagram and showed an updated photo of the Spice Girls reunited and looking like the glowing goddesses we know they are. Beckham's caption was so on point:

Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends#girlpower

The Spice Girls were so right. Friendship truly never ends.

But this photo made people curious. Why were they all back together? Did they just all happen to conveniently be in the right place at the right time? Or were they planning something major?

Well, we sort of got an answer on Feb. 2, when a statement was released that confirmed that the Spice Girls were in a place where "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together”:

New opportunities? Even just the thought of the Spice Girls exploring the possibility of a reunion was enough to make fans freak the eff out.

So when TMZ sources learned that the meeting was to talk about a Spice Girls reunion tour this coming summer, it was as if the Twitterverse exploded:

Doesn't this news just want to make you slam your body down and wind it all around?

Or perhaps it makes you want to slam it to the left?

Or maybe even shake it to the right?

Or maybe — just maybe — this news makes you really want to zigazig ah:

BRB, gotta dust off my Spice Girls Barbie dolls and celebrate.

