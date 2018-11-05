Unwrap yourself from around Victoria Beckham's finger, because she will not be participating in the Spice Girls' reunion tour. (That was a Spice Girls reference for you.) The famous girl group from everyone's childhood is hitting the road next summer. Surely, it's destined to be the best thing that's happened to any of us since the release of the film Spice World in 1997. Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, and Sporty Spice just announced the tour on Monday, Nov. 5, sans one prominent Posh Spice. But, there are no hard feelings. For real. Victoria Beckham's Instagram about the Spice Girls reunion tour is nothing but love. Obvi.

Here is the awesome news: Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell will be traveling to six UK stadiums during June 2019. The girls announced the tour via a mock 'Spice News' bulletin video after months and months of reunion speculation. A "Spice insider" told The Sun, "Girl power is back. This is the biggest music comeback of the decade and tickets are expected to sell like hotcakes when they go on sale at the weekend.”

That all sounds true, but what's up with our girl Posh? It took people, like, 0.000001 of a second to notice she was missing from the announcement video. Take a look:

The Sun on YouTube

However, Victoria Beckham jumped on Instagram to comment almost as quickly as fans noticed her absence. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Beckham simply passed on the tour. She shared an awesome photo of her spice sisters with the caption:

Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends

One more time for those in the back! Friendship. Never. Ends.

According to US Weekly, a press release also explained Beckham couldn't participate "because of her business commitments… but will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy." Knowing that there's no bad blood between the women helps me sleep easier at night and gets me even more pumped for the reunion.

Like Beckham mentioned, the last time the women all performed together on stage was at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. TBH, Posh crushed it. The most memorable detail of that performance involved all of the women riding in on different themed British taxi cabs that were designed to match their outfits. Victoria Beckham rocked a fitted black high-low dress, skyscraper stilettos, and what appears to be a bump-it in her hair.

No hate.

Here she is getting low:

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Here she is getting high:

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Here she is serving face:

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

And here she is with her iconic sisters:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Ugh. I'm living for and dying for the '90s.

Anyway, congratulations if you live in the UK and are one of the chosen one who snags tickets to spice up your now adult life. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. on both Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours.

Bless them.