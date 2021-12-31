Swifties Have A Theory Taylor Will Release Her Version Of Speak Now On NYE — Here Are The Clues

I don’t know about you, but we’re so ready for 2022. As you’re preparing for your at-home celebrations and toasting champagne at midnight, some Swifties have a few other things on their mind, thanks to this Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) TikTok fan theory. It seems many fans are hoping for a Dec. 31 release or an announcement about the next re-recorded album from the “All Too Well” singer. Oh, and there are clues to back up all speculation.

Since Swift released her Red (Taylor’s Version) album on Nov. 12, you might think it’s a quick turnaround for another release. However, after years of searching for easter eggs and clues in Swift’s social media posts and music, fans really believe there is going to be a Speak Now release on New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022. Even skeptics have to admit that the Speak Now theory that started on TikTok has some good points to it, so let’s breakdown what eagle-eyed fans have spotted.

For starters, the Empire State Building’s Twitter (yes, a building has a Twitter account) posted a video and tagged Swift on Dec. 29 with the caption, “Feeling 2022.” While that could just be an obvious reference to the upcoming year, TikToker @swifttokdetective points out that the top of the building is purple in the video which is the color associated with the Speak Now album.

Another thing @swifttokdetective discovered was that Swift’s Instagram account has lined up — aka all the images on her grid are perfectly in place like a puzzle — which makes it a perfect time to switch eras. Even TikToker @mrperfectlyfine13 noticed the lined up Instagram grid, and pointed out that Dec. 31 is a Friday — aka the day for new music drops.

Of course, @mrperfectlyfine13 also noticed that the OG Speak Now on Spotify has a Jan. 1, 2010 release date for some users. The actual release date for the album was Oct. 25, 2010, so fans believe this is an easter egg to when Taylor’s version of Speak Now will drop in 2022. In the same TikTok, it’s pointed out that references to the New Year (like a 31 on a champagne bucket) can also be seen in Swift’s birthday party pictures. Also seen in the back of her Dec. 13 birthday post on Instagram is her Best Country Album AMA from the 2011 American Music Awards, which Swift won for Speak Now. TikToker @thethriftyswiftie noticed this along with the fact that Swift’s music now has a confetti backdrop to it on Spotify.

While some fans believe the confetti is a hint to an announcement on New Year’s Eve, other fans believe it’s just a reference to the “22 (Taylor’s Version)” lyric video on YouTube. It could be that Swift is just hyping up her version of “22,” which is sure to be a big hit in the 2022 new year. The singer even released some “I’m feeling 2022” party supplies for NYE on her merch store, and posted a video singing along to the song on her Instagram with an “I’m feeling 2022” filter.

Since Swift is constantly full of surprises, fans can’t put it past her to potentially drop a whole new album at midnight. However, it’s also very likely that it could just be an announcement, New Year’s Eve performance, or she really is just feeling 2022.

Either way, reading some fan theory tweets and watching TikTok videos is a good way to LOL your way into the new year: