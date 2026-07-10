When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives began in 2024, it was more of a joke to dramatically wonder if MomTok would survive a seemingly never-ending onslaught of scandals. But as the show heads into Season 5, MomTok genuinely might be broken for good. The new season has suffered highly publicized production delays due to a bitter legal battle between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen — plus, a few key stars have announced their departures.

Of course, the most pressing questions about Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is how involved Paul will be. The series had to go on filming hiatus when her ex Mortensen filed a domestic violence claim against Paul in March. At the same time, Paul’s planned season of The Bachelorette was indefinitely shelved after a video of her 2023 aggravated assault against Mortensen leaked online. Paul was ultimately not charged by the court.

According to recent reports, Paul is returning to film scenes for Season 5, but she will appear noticeably much less than in previous seasons. E! claimed on July 9 that Paul is featured “in a limited capacity” in the new season. The outlet reported that Paul is only filming intros and pick-up shots for the title sequence. TMZ similarly claimed that Paul would appear in new intro scenes, but that seems to be the extent of her involvement. She reportedly won’t have any confessionals in Season 5.

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While the Paul discourse is at the center of Season 5’s drama, it’s really only the tip of the chaotic iceberg. The new season is also going to bid farewell to a few longtime MomTok members.

There Will Be A Lot Of Cast Departures

After Demi Engemann was absent from most of Season 4, she confirmed she has left The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, so don’t expect to see her in Season 5.

Whitney Leavitt has also revealed that Season 5 will be her final run on Mormon Wives, so while she will be part of the new season, it will also likely include a send-off for her.

And finally, Jen Affleck is also expected to depart from Mormon Wives after Season 5, due to her move to Los Angeles. She will still be on TV, however, in the upcoming spinoff series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

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The Premiere Date May Still Be A Wait

With production recently resumed on Season 5, it sounds like it won’t air for a while. Hopefully, fans will get a timing update before the end of 2026.