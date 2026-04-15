Taylor Frankie Paul Reacts To Her Domestic Dispute Ruling

Taylor Frankie Paul is thanking her supporters after a major update in her ongoing legal battle with ex Dakota Mortensen. On April 14, the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office decided against filing charges against Paul after Mortensen claimed she had attacked him during a physical altercation this past February. While Paul and Mortensen are still locked in litigation over custody of their son, Ever, this latest ruling means that Paul is not at risk of violating her parole from her 2023 aggravated assault charge, and won’t face prison time.

Paul and Mortensen’s high-profile domestic violence case was brought to an abrupt end on April 14, with district attorney office lawyer Breanne Miller writing that Mortensen’s allegations either fell outside the statute of limitations or did not amount to a crime, per The New York Times. The office concluded that Mortensen’s recent claims lacked “sufficient evidence” to charge Paul. “Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” Miller’s letter read.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Paul shared an emotional reaction on social media. “Cried when I got the call,” Paul wrote in her Instagram Stories. “THANK YOU to those that have stood with me.”

Paul and Mortensen’s high-profile dispute has been a hot topic for months, largely because a resurfaced video from their 2023 fight resulted in Paul’s season of The Bachelorette being shelved just days before it was meant to premiere.

Though this ruling brings the domestic violence dispute to a legal close, Paul and Mortensen aren’t out of the courthouse just yet. The former couple are still in the midst of a custody battle over their two-year-old son. In March, Mortensen filed a temporary restraining order against Paul in a bid for custody of Ever. He was granted temporary custody of his son, though Paul has since been granted supervised visitation rights after submitting her own protective order petition.

The court will issue a final ruling on Ever’s custody in a hearing scheduled for later this month.